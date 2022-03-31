SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car got stuck driving through a large amount of water in Scrnaton and needed to be towed to get out.

First responders say they arrived on the 1800 block of Ash Street, underneath a bridge, for a call of a car, a Honda coupe, stuck in the water and the driver was on top of the car.







Police say the driver of the car had already gotten out of the vehicle by the time they arrived. The Honda was then towed out of the water in order to get it free.

Firefighters say due to the fact that the water is not receding, they are keeping Ash Street closed with barriers up on both sides.