Car Slams Into House in Lansford

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a van crashed into a home in Carbon County.

According to police, they believe the driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling into Lansford.

Police are seen standing near tire tracks from a van that lost control before hitting a home on Andrewsville Street in Lansford Monday.

Investigators also believe the driver had a medical incident prior to the crash.

The van struck a home on Andrewsville Street after hitting a utility pole and guide rail.

No one was home at the time of the crash and the driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.