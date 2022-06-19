SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All types of cars rolled into Nay Aug Park Sunday for a Fathers Day Car Show.

Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club hosted its 28 annual Fathers’ Day Car Show. Villa Capri Cruisers is a non-profit car club that supports children and children’s charities in Northeastern PA.









Besides the amazing cars, the event featured a D.J., food, prizes, and awards.

“You see generations. You see grandfathers, fathers, and their children come. And it’s a great event for families,” explained Stephen Eboli of Dunmore.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event benefit ‘Make a Child Smile, One at a Time’ as well as other children’s charities.