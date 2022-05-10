EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The SUV involved in a crash in the Kensington section of Philadelphia was registered to an address in Shamokin, Northumberland County, according to Philadelphia police.





The driver, a man from south Philadelphia, along with two pedestrians were killed when the Honda Pilot crashed into a SEPTA station on East Allegheny Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. One other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the vehicle showed no signs of evasive action before the crash and was traveling more than 100 mph before it crashed.

Shamokin police said they did not make contact with the vehicle’s owner, but were told by police in Philadelphia that it had been reported stolen.