STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday night in Stroudsburg causing damage to the structure and street lights.

According to Stroud Fire Department, crews were called around midnight to the 300 block of Lower Main Street in Stroudsburg for a vehicle into an antique shop.

Originally the report stated occupants were entrapped in the vehicle and there was a fire present.

Crews say once on scene, the vehicle was empty and a small engine compartment fire was extinguished by a tenant who lives upstairs.

A thorough assessment of the structure was performed and the vehicle was secured.

Crews report that no one was injured.

Stroud Fire Department stated the crash took an hour for crews to clear and turned the property over to the owner and a board-up contractor.

The street department was contacted for multiple street lights damaged and a severed parking meter.

The owner of the building told Eyewitness News that he saw police take the driver into custody and plans to reopen the business in the next few days.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash or if the driver will be facing charges.

Fire officials say they collected the memorial banner for the veteran honored on the street light pole as well as the flag, and have them in at the station for safekeeping.

East Stroudsburg Fire and Stroud Area Regional Police assisted at the scene.