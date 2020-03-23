Car hits utility pole in Larksville after fleeing from police

Live Now
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Larksville Monday afternoon.

Larksville Police Chief John Edwards observed a vehicle operating in a suspicious manor.

The vehicle took of when Edwards attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle turned right onto Church Street from Nesbitt Street in the borough. The driver lost control and hit a utility pole, then crossed Church street and hit an embankment.

Three young males exited the vehicle and took off running.

Chief Edwards was able to take the driver into custody. The other two ran into a wooded area near the site of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Chief Edwards says the driver has a Wilkes-Barre Township home address.

