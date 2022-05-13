WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women were struck by a car on Public Square Friday afternoon.





EMS crews blocked off sections of Market Street due to two women being struck by a vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews informed Eyewitness News the two women are doing well after they sustained minor injuries. One injured her elbow.

Both were transported to the hospital as a precaution. There is no word at this time on how the crash occurred or if police are charging the driver for the incident.