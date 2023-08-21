FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman dies after police say she was killed in a one-car crash that also injured two people.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 1:00 p.m., troopers were called to a crash on State Route 118 on Hynick Road in Fairmount Township.

Police say the driver drove off the road and hit a tree with the vehicle’s front end, causing the car to spin around 180 degrees.

The front seat passenger, Allene Munson, 78, of Wilkes-Barre died in the crash. The driver and a second passenger were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for injuries.

State police are continuing to investigate.