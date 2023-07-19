CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a crash near the Pocono Raceway Wednesday afternoon where a driver flipped and crashed onto a van.

Around 2:00 p.m. crews responded to a crash where police say a driver of a blue Chevy lost control, hit a tree, flew, then flipped onto a parked van.

Officials on the scene tell 28/22 News the driver possibly had a medical emergency that caused the crash. The driver has been flown to Lehigh Valley-Cedar Crest, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Information is limited at this time, we will update you with the latest as it is released.