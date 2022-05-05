KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a crash where one car flipped over on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.





Officials told Eyewitness News as of 3:15 p.m. EMS and fire crews cleared the scene, removing the car from the road. Crews had the southbound lane blocked off from Poplar to Division Street.

Kingston police say a man hit a tree causing his vehicle to flip over. Witnesses informed police that he was attempting to pull off to the curb at the time of the crash.





Due to the crash, fragments of glass spread onto the sidewalk. Police stated the man was taken to a hospital after he sustained minor injuries and crews were able to remove him from the car easily.





Kingston police are not investigating the crash.