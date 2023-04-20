LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a crash occurred killing a driver when a car caught fire after hitting multiple trees.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers investigated a crash that occurred on Wednesday around 11:50 p.m. on State Route 6 near Pine Forest Road in Pike County.

Police say the driver traveled off the road and hit multiple trees causing the car to catch fire and burn. The driver was pronounced dead and will not be identified until the next of kin is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.