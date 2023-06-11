WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fast cars and food, does it get any better than that? It’s what folks got to enjoy Sunday in part of the Poconos.

120 to 130 miles per hour is how fast some of the cars go down the track, but before hitting all of those RPMs, drivers must make sure their cars are all revved up and ready to go.

More than 90 drivers and hundreds of attendees gathered to watch the Weatherly Hillclimb race.

Among the drivers is Sherwin Pacquette, who checked under the hood to make sure his ride is up to speed.

“This is actually my first time at this specific event,” said Pacquette.

As the only black racer, he hopes to be an example for kids who look like him. He describes the feeling of being on the track as freeing.

“This is where just my happy place or for me this is freedom between the start line and the finish, I’m free so I love it,” Pacquette explained.

In a sea of souped-up sports cars, such as Indy-style cars, Mustangs, and Corvettes, Al Corazza competed with his Subaru.

“I look forward to the thrill of trying to best my better my best time with my car, and um, it’s really just a thrill to go up the hill,” said Corazza.

“It’s a one-mile hill, it’s a state road that we get permission and we’re ensured we shut it down, and um, we have people on every corner, safety people, and um, the guys are just racing against their clock,” said Weatherly Hillclimb President Joe Cyburt

While the racers race, the crowd gets to enjoy the sights, sounds, and, food.

“I just love doing it the people here are so cheerful and upbeat even if things are tough in the economy and with everything going on people come here and you forget about everything and just have a good time,” Cyburt continued.

This event keeps this crowd coming back year after year.

It’s also why the racers enjoy returning, too.

“We all know each other from over the years from all the same drivers coming in and it’s nice to come to this town,” said Corazza.

The groups selling the food at today’s Weatherly Hillclimb are all non-profits.

The sales made go toward keeping those groups afloat.