SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway.

At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median while turning onto the expressway.

Authorities on scene tell Eyewitness News that no one was hurt in the incident.