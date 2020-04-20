Car dealerships ready to get back to business

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Car dealerships across Pennsylvania are feeling the pinch as Governor Wolf has ordered car dealerships cannot sell vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. One local family owned dealership is now speaking out… Hoping Governor Wolf relaxes the rule in the near future.



We spoke with Blaise Alexander, president of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, “all of our neighboring states are open for sales. So what happens when my customer in central Pennsylvania wants or decides it’s time to buy a vehicle, does he go to New York state? Or does he go to Ohio? Or does he go down to Maryland? And go to a potential hot spot and bring back a coronavirus to my backyard?”

Alexander tells Eyewitness News 1,250 of his employees had to be furloughed due to the ban.

“A lot of the guys that are at home with their wives and small children are the ones calling me saying you got to get me back to work. I cant do this but on the serious side they’re anxious to get back to work. They think something’s going to be missing when they get back and they know its going to be a new world,” said Alexander.

Blaise says he understands there are hot spots across Pennsylvania, but they’re not everywhere.

“We are not reopening in Hazleton now for our service and sales we’re not reopening in Bloomsburg because we realize those are hot spots. But you have to understand, Pennsylvania is a really big state. It’s bigger than some countries in Europe. What’s hot in Philadelphia isn’t necessarily hot in Mansfield Pennsylvania,” Alexander added.

And if Governor Wolf would trust them, they will do the right thing. He says they will wear the gloves, wear the masks and do all of the social distancing in line with the CDC recommendations.

“This is not anybodies fault. Our governor is doing the best he can I just think he’s got to put a little more faith in the dealers across the state. We’re a good group of guys. We’re the first ones people come to when they want money for their charities or their little league teams et cetera, and we don’t mind giving it up. We’re good stewards in our community and we want him to understand that we will take care of it,” Alexander told us.

Blaise Alexander says he hopes his dealerships can open back up in May and at the end of the day, he’s just looking for a little bit of guidance. He says they will 100% be prepared.