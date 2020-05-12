Car dealerships among businesses open in the “yellow phase”

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Under Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, counties in the ‘yellow phase’ have been able to ease back into society and car dealerships are among the businesses able to open. Just a few weeks back, this car dealership was empty.

1,250 employees at all the Blaise Alexander Dealerships were furloughed due to COVID-19. Those in the yellow zones are now back at work.

Blaise Alexander, the President of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, tells Eyewitness News, “A lot of the guys that are home with their wives and small children are the ones calling me saying you got to get me back to work. I can’t do this… but on the serious side they’re anxious to get back to work. They think something’s going to be missing when they get back and they know it’s going to be a new world.”

While car dealerships are now reopened in two dozen counties, it comes with a new set of guidelines.

Adam Alexander of Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships says, “We are not sending customers on a test drive with the sales person. The customer is going by themselves, with a spouse or family members. On return we have either sales people or cleaning crew will wipe all the door handles the interior down any touch point the customer may have touched.”

Adam Alexander also tells us they’re having the restrooms, showrooms and customer lounge area cleaned in the morning, afternoon, and night—as well as practicing social distancing.

It’s a new normal, but employees say they’re getting back into the swing of things.

Alexander says, “It’s been a little slow, but now things are speeding back up… if you were here over the weekend it seemed like any other typical Saturday.”

And they’ll be anxious for when they’re allowed to enter Governor Wolf’s “green phase” of reopening.

Alexander tells us, “We’re really looking forward to a real normalcy of day-to-day business… it’s still a little crazy with the masks wiping everything down having cleaning crews coming through the dealerships multiple times a day, so to kind of see that go away will be nice but in due time.”

Governor Wolf says 13 additional counties will move to yellow phase, reopening this Friday.