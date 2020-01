SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Toyota of Scranton donated a vehicle to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Wednesday morning.

The dealership is proud of its pet-friendly environment in Scranton and is eager to help out.

Toyota of Scranton donated this 2019 RAV4 to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in a ceremony held Wednesday morning.

The shelter has had a rough few years with controversy and, with this donation, looks to improve the services they offer moving forward.

