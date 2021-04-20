Car crashes through fence into a home’s porch in Scranton

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna County communications center confirmed to Eyewitness News that a car at the People’s Security Bank in Scranton crashed into the porch of a nearby home after driving through a fence.

There were no injuries reported. The house is being inspected to check for structural damage.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos