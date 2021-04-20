Car crashes through fence into a home’s porch in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna County communications center confirmed to Eyewitness News that a car at the People’s Security Bank in Scranton crashed into the porch of a nearby home after driving through a fence.
There were no injuries reported. The house is being inspected to check for structural damage.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
