SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News crews were on the scene of a car crashing into a West Scranton home.

Crews responded to a car crash in the 700 block of Parrott Street Monday afternoon.

It was discovered that the car smashed into the front area of the house causing significant damage.

Information on how the vehicle crashed into the home is limited at this time. No severe injuries were reported.

The building inspector was on the scene to investigate the damage caused.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.