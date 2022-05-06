SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a crash involving a school van Friday afternoon.





According to crews on the scene, a blue car traveling south on Webster Avenue t-boned a school van east on Hickory Street around 3:30N p.m.

Lackawanna County Communications Center told Eyewitness News that there was a report of a child sustaining injuries. However, police have not said how many or if any child was injured in the crash.

We will update you with the latest as it is released.