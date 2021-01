WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A car collided with a pole on North River Street near West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday morning.

The Eyewitness News crew on the scene has been told the driver veered off the road to avoid another collision.

Traffic was moving slow around the crash but the scene has since been cleared.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team is forecasting slick roads as snowfall moves through our region.