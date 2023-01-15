WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco.

At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco.

Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the store and the driver involved is alright.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will have more information when it becomes available.