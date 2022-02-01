Car crashes into monument outside of Schuylkill County Courthouse, two people taken to hospital

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police, a car crashed into the monument outside of the Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville.

The crash happened Tuesday morning just before 11:00 outside of the Schuylkill County Courthouse. Police say an SUV was traveling east on Laurel Boulevard when it crossed the center line, drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a monument.

It is unclear what caused the car to veer off the road.

Two people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. The monument that sits outside the courthouse is meant to celebrate the communities in Schuylkill County.

