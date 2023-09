HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crashed into a home in Hanover Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened on South Main Street in Hanover Township around 4 a.m.

The car hit the foundation of the home. Residents were inside at the time, but officials tell 28/22 News that no one was hurt.

Another home also had damage to its porch.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene and the road has since reopened.