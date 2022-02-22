Car crashes into a home in Danville, causing gas leak

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle crashes into a home in Danville Tuesday afternoon causing a gas leak.







According to crews on the scene, the incident happened just before 1 p.m. when a car hit a home in the 300 block of Bloom Street causing a gas line to leak.

Crews informed Eyewitness News the building is owned by Grove Presbyterian Church, located directly adjacent to the home. It’s a youth center and the upper floor is occupied by lower-income residents.

The pastor, Jason Clapper, was on scene and said EMS got the situation cleared up in about 30 minutes. The driver was uninjured and the occupants all occupants were safe.

The occupants will be able to return to the building this evening, UGI Utilities is still on scene repairing the gas line.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on the crash tonight at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.