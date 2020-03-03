Car crashes at Chic-Fil-A in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) No one was injured after a car crashed into a structure that housed a dumpster in the Chic-Fil-A parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire crews responded to the restaurant on Schecter Drive near Highland Park Boulevard around 2:00pm.

Police say a man and a woman were in the car when, for reasons unknown, their car left the drive-thru and struck an unoccupied vehicle before crashing through an enclosure that housed the restaurant’s dumpsters.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.

