Car crash sends one vehicle into building in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Rescue crews are on the scene in Wilkes-Barre after a two-car crash sent one vehicle into a building.





It happened just before 11:30am at the intersection of East Northampton and South Sherman Streets. The car left the roadway and struck McCarthy’s Tavern on the Hill.

Medical teams are evaluating those involved in the crash. No word yet on if anyone was injured.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.