Blinding sun blamed in school bus crash

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Parents were asked to pick up their children from the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Taylor.
Police say the driver of a car was blinded by the sun and collided with the side of the bus. No injuries have been reported. The bus had minor damage to a fender.
The bus was travelling to Riverside Elementary School East when the crash happened on Schlager Avenue and Loomis Avenue Thursday morning.
There were 23 students on board ranging from third to sixth graders. None were hurt.
