Blinding sun blamed in school bus crash

EMS and police respond to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Taylor.

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Parents were asked to pick up their children from the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Taylor.

Police say the driver of a car was blinded by the sun and collided with the side of the bus. No injuries have been reported. The bus had minor damage to a fender.

Traffic tied up after car collides with school bus in Taylor.

A school bus suffered minor damage to its fender after a car collided with it in Taylor. Police say the driver of the car was blinded by the sun.

EMS, officials, and parents checking on the 23 students aboard a bus when a car collided into it. All students are ok. They were heading to Riverside Elementary East in Moosic when the crash happened.

The bus was travelling to Riverside Elementary School East when the crash happened on Schlager Avenue and Loomis Avenue Thursday morning.

There were 23 students on board ranging from third to sixth graders. None were hurt.

Eyewitness News is speaking with parents on scene and will have the very latest for you on Eyewitness News at 11:00 a.m. on WBRE and Eyewitness News at Noon on WYOU.