Car catches fire in Plains Township bank drive-thru

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — FNCB Bank in Plains Township caught on fire Wednesday morning after a car went up in flames while the driver was using the ATM.

Plains Township Fire Chief Mark Ritsick says a woman pulled up to the ATM and got out to use to it when her car caught fire. The fire extended to the siding of the building but didn’t get through into the building.





The driver was uninjured, Chief Ritsick says.

Firefighters put out the fire, however the burnt car has not been removed from the drive-thru at this time.

Bank employees were given the authority to go back into the building. The bank has reopened.