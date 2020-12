ST. CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, a fire broke out in the back of an apartment building’s garage, burning the car inside.

The St. Clair Fire Department said all five stations operated and it took 20 minutes to get the fire out. No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued.

The cause is still under investigation.