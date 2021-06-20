Car and truck show in honor of Father’s Day in Montrose

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Montrose area Kiwanis Club car & truck show was held today in Susquehanna County for a Father’s Day celebration.

This is the club’s first show and they hope to raise money coming off a tough year. The event was held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elk Lake junior-senior high school parking lot.





There was no charge to get in and the event had basket raffles, 50/50, instant bingo all day and games and activities for the kids as well.

“The event is a first-year event we decided to put it together to support some of the local charities to support the effort to support the children in the community,” said President Greg Myers.

“A while ago we decided we needed another fundraiser which is what we do for the community. We give our money back to the community and support the children in the community and someone mentioned a car show and I’m telling you it’s come together too. Last night we set up and we were kind of worried about things and this has been phenomenal. It is beyond belief we have approximately 150 vehicles here and this is our first time,” said Tom Kerr

The show awarded trophies to the vehicles that made top 35 and 2 best in show.