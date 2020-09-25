Car and tractor trailer sideswipe each other in Monroe County, one driver hospitalized

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An off-duty state trooper pulled a truck driver to safety after a crash this morning in Monroe County. That truck driver was taken to the hospital after the accident along Interstate 380 South in Coolbaugh Township.





According to police, the truck and a car sideswiped each other, sending the truck into the woods and the car into the median.

The truck was hauling flour at the time and it will take some time to remove the vehicle.

This all happened about a mile north of exit three, the Pocono Pines exit.