CAPTURED: Lock Haven man arrested for aggravated animal cruelty

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY — James Edward Davis, 34, was taken into custody after law enforcement received word that Davis was at a residence in Camelot Estates in Mill Hall, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

S.P.C.A. Enforcement Officers, Clinton County sheriff’s, Clinton County probation, and state parole officers all worked together to bring Davis in, without incident.

According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Davis is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, a felony of the 3rd degree, and one count of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the 2nd degree. Davis is alleged to have thrown a cat against a wall so hard that one of the cat’s hind legs had to be amputated.

Davis was taken to the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he was processed, had his preliminary arraignment, and was given the opportunity to post bail. Agents from State Parole put a detainer on Davis. He was taken into custody and transported to a State Prison where he’ll await any further proceedings for these charges.