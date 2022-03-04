Canton woman flips over car with passengers, runs herself over: DA

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County woman has been sentenced for jumping out of a moving vehicle she was driving, getting run over by the car which then overturned while there were passengers inside, according to the DA’s office.

Ashley Saxon, 28, was sentenced for numerous felony charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, following the August incident. According to the criminal complaint filed at the time, Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda responded to a domestic dispute on Spring Brook Drive in Canton on August 13, 2021.

After Troopers learned someone involved in the dispute had a warrant out for his arrest and saw him get into the back of a car at the address, the vehicle then fled the scene. Saxon, who was driving the car, led police on a chase for five miles before jumping out of the car at the intersection of Lake Hill Road and West South Street. The car was traveling at 55 MPH when she jumped out, according to the criminal complaint, and then veered off the road and overturned with two people inside.

While she jumped out, Saxon was run over by the rear tire of the car, and “sustained unknown injuries” the criminal complaint said. She was taken to Troy Guthrie Memorial Hospital and later flown to Guthrie Robert Packer.

The wanted man in the back of the car, Trevor Jacob Dannelley, then got out the car and fled on foot before he was caught and arrested by police. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

Saxon was sentenced to 19-104 months in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer, and Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (2nd offense in 10 years). She was also ordered to pay restitution of $4,014.40 and was fined $3,500.

According to the original criminal complaint, Saxon originally faced the additional charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License, Careless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Driving, Disregard for Traffic Law, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.