Canton parents charged after children found outside naked, covered in feces

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Two Bradford County parents have been charged after two toddlers were found running around a trailer park naked and covered in feces.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to an address on Route 14 around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday. The children, two and three years old, were found in neighbor’s yards and across the street.

State Police made contact with the children’s parents, who both “admitted to being asleep while their toddlers were outside.”

Chastiti Howard and Brandon Phillips were taken into custody and arraigned for two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Both were incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 bail.