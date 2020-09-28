Canton motorcyclist killed during police chase

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Levi Cole, 25, was killed during a motorcycle chase with Troy Boro Police when a motorcycle he was riding went off the road and struck a tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say that on Sept. 26 around 7:17 p.m., Troy Boro Police were in pursuit of a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in a chase that continued into Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

The pursuit continued onto Kittle Road in the area of Tears Road when the motorcycle operator, Cole, lost control and went off the road way, striking a tree.

Police say that Cole was wearing a helmet and did not disclose whether he died at the scene or at Troy Hospital where he was transported.

It is unclear at this time why Troy Boro Police attempted to stop Cole.

State Police say they were not involved in the pursuit and that the investigation is on-going.