The Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Microsoft is having a case of the Mondays. People around the U.S. are noting that the company’s Outlook email system is currently down.

“We’re having issues, but we’re working on it,” Microsoft’s service portal stated Monday morning, indicating that Outlook is experiencing issues with a red “X” next to its software status.

A spokesperson with Microsoft tells Nexstar’s KOIN that the problem has since been fixed.

“We have resolved an issue preventing users from accessing some of our services,” the Microsoft spokesperson said.

Another tweet from the company stated other systems were having issues: “We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.”

As of 3:30 p.m. CT, both Teams and Outlook have a red “X” listed as their current status on Microsoft’s service portal.