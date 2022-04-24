HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friends, family, and the community are coming together in Luzerne County to remember the life of a teen who was killed in a hit-and-run last June.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at the corner of Elm and Poplar Streets, Sunday evening, to remember 15-year-old Hector Padilla (pictured below).

Almost one year ago, Hector was riding his bike near an intersection when he was hit by a car. The driver did not stop and Hector later died at the hospital.

Hector’s family and friends came out Sunday to show that the community never forgot what happened to Hector and they still want justice. The man accused of killing Hector in the hit and run is scheduled to appear in court this week.

