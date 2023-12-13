PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — “Slow on the bottle, enjoy the road,” and one local school district is making it their mission to share these words.

The school’s SOBER Campaign has been spreading its message in many ways, most recently with a vigil.

The over-turned car is just an example of what can happen while driving intoxicated, a danger that the Wyoming Valley West (WVW) Student Council is looking to share.

Many who see the over-turned car in front of WVW High School understand that the accident is fake, but the point they’re trying to get across couldn’t be more real.

“It just basically shows what could potentially happen if somebody decides to drink and drive. We know it’s one thousand percent preventable,” said Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Chief Executive Officer Jason Harlen.

Students from the WVW Student Council held a candlelit vigil on Wednesday to remind the community to drive sober.

“To help connect these tragic incidents to the real world for you, during every single one of your class periods, a person dies in a DWI,” said WVW High School Student Council member Peytin Watson.

Those at the vigil believe it’s important to teach the dangers of impaired driving even before teens are old enough to get behind the wheel.

“A lot of peer pressure when you’re younger to drink, get behind the wheel. What more powerful voice than someone who’s that age?” Harlen explained.

“I think people need to be getting involved and knowing about it earlier in life so they don’t end up getting hurt in the future when they’re adults,” said WVW High School Student Council member Apalonia Passetti.

Many can speak from first-hand experience about the tragedies that come from drunk or drugged driving.

“I do genuinely want to make a difference because I’ve seen the effects, like, it’s happened to my parents. One of my mom’s friends died in a DWI accident and it means a lot to me,” Watson said.

Those who were at the vigil took a moment to remember a WVW graduate who was killed right here by a drunk driver in the 90’s.

“Most of you may not realize it, but every day you travel past a memorial for a WVW graduate. On February 16, 1990, Michael Bogdon was killed by a drunk driver,” Watson added.

The death of Michael Bogdon will forever remind the community of what can happen if you don’t drive sober.

“We want to try to avoid that, minimize that. Will we ever stop it? I wish,” Harlen said.

If you think you, or a family or friend, may have a drug or alcohol problem and are seeking help, you can go online for more resources.