WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The nightclub tragedy in Colorado was on the minds of people gathered Sunday in Downtown Wilkes-Barre as they participated in a Transgender Day of Remembrance on Public Square.

The candlelight vigil memorializes transgender people lost to violence this past year.

Organizers say the event also aims to raise awareness about the issues transgender members of our community face.

“I would like to see it to be safe for me to be who I am, to not have to worry coming here if I’m going to get shot or not to worry if I’m going to get shot at school for being who I am by a classmate who doesn’t like that,” said Phoenix Davis, a Non-Binary eleventh grader.

“I think having events like this, especially after such tragedy shows the resiliency of this community,” Organizer Nikki Berlew said.

Besides songs and speeches, the vigil included the reading of 32 names of known transgender people killed this year by violence.