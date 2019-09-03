Candlelight Vigil Held for Murder Victims; Police Say Case is Still Open

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday marked a somber 25th anniversary in Williamsport. The day a young mother and child were brutally murdered.

25-year-old Gail Matthews and her five-year-old daughter Tamara Berkheiser were stabbed, strangled and beaten to death on September 2, 1994.

Police never solved the case.

On Monday, Gail’s family and friends held a candlelight vigil to remember the two.

The community said a prayer, lit candles and released balloons for Gail and Tamara.

Family members say they don’t understand why the case went cold.

“We want to have this because we want Gail and Tamara remembered but not just remembered but we want justice, that’s the main thing we want justice. Someone knows something and nobody giving up what they know. It could be someone’s brother, husband, dad it could be anybody living next door to you that did this 25 years ago,” said Denise Matthews, Gail’s Sister-in-Law

Eyewitness News reached out to Williamsport Police who have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing. They ask anyone with information on the case to contact them.