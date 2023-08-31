SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and the stigma that surrounds those impacted by it.

Thursday night, in honor of those who lost their lives to overdose, a candle-lit vigil was held in Scranton where many shared their stories and stood together to remember those they have lost.

Over the last 20 years, drug use and overdose deaths have increased significantly, with the estimated number of people using opioids over 61 million.