EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A candidate in next month’s Republican Primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor was ordered to stay away from his home.

It comes after his wife made claims of physical and mental abuse obtaining a protective order.

The protection from abuse order was filed in Wayne County court on Tuesday after state police were called to his home. In the petition, Teddy Daniels is accused of making threats, saying he would kill the family dog, and grabbing his wife by the shirt.

Tuesday, a Wayne County Judge granted a temporary protection from abuse order, to the wife of Republican Pa Lt. Governor candidate, Teddy Daniels.

In the petition, she writes, “I am afraid of him and what he will do to me.”

She claims Daniels stalked her at work and threatened to throw her and her son out of the home if he loses the campaign. She says he verbally abuses her and her son and prevents her from seeing her family. She also says he grabbed her by the shirt and threatened to kill the family dog in front of the children.

Daniels’ wife requested the protective order after state troopers did a wellness check at their home in Lake Ariel on Sunday, which she says made daniels agitated.

She claims Monday morning, Daniels tried to prevent her from leaving the house to file the PFA. He then followed her to the courthouse. Under the order, Daniel was removed from his home and forbidden from having any contact with his wife. The judge also gave Daniels’ wife temporary custody of their child and ordered Daniels to turn over his guns.

Thursday, Republican candidate for Governor, Senator Jake Corman called on Daniels to withdraw from the race, and on Daniels’ running mate Senator Doug Mastriano to rescind his endorsement in light of the allegations.

Corman said in a statement, “Character is important. Pennsylvanians have zero tolerance for violence against women. It’s time for Mastriano and Daniels to do the right thing.”

Daniels’ campaign team did not respond to our request for comment. However, Wednesday, Daniels responded to the allegations in a 25-minute Facebook live, in which he claims to be a target of ‘political terrorism’ and says he was a victim of swatting over the weekend.

Daniels tweeted a response to a Rolling Stone article about the alleged abuse, saying “Anyone can walk into any courtroom and get a temporary PFA.”

Daniels is one of 9 candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the primary, running with the endorsement of candidate Senator Doug Mastriano.