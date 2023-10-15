LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a proud weekend for 28/22 News as one of our own has just received a prestigious honor.

28/22 Anchor Candice Kelly was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter Silver Circle Society.

The honor recognizes career accomplishments by individuals whose work has spanned at least 25 years in the TV industry.

The induction ceremony took place Saturday night at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square

28/22 News congratulates Candice on this distinguished award.