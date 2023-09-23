WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wet weather could not stop a life-affirming tradition in Wilkes-Barre.

Several people gathered Saturday at Kirby Park for Cancer Survivors Day.

One of the key features is the circle of survivors where those who’ve fought the battle publicly reflect on their cancer journey.

“We get strength from each other and our stories are powerful. and it makes us feel not so alone,” said Diane Gooding a cancer survivor.

“We find it very inspirational. It helps raise importance about things like cancer screening but also how many of us have been affected by cancer,” explained Laura Toole the executive vice president of Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

Northeast Regional Cancer Institute will hold its other annual Cancer Survivors Day next Saturday at McDade Park in Scranton.