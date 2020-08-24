Cancellation of Little League World Series impacts local businesses

News

by: Sean Coffey

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Little League World Series has been canceled due to COVID-19. Last year, the event drew an estimated 305,000 visitors over the course of the 10-day tournament, according to Little League International.

The Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce says the LLWS brings approximately 70,000 new visitors to Williamsport each year, generating $35-40 million annually for the local economy.

