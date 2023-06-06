EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The thick and hazy smoke has had people all over northeastern Pennsylvania not only curious but also concerned.

You may not be able to see the haze in the evening, but you can certainly still feel it.

The smell of the smoke and even the taste of it are still very much present.

Eyewitness News Reporter Emily Allegrucci had the chance to speak with professionals about the concerns of people in the area and what could be done.

Thick smoke has crossed the Canadian border and filled the skies of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

But, the sight of the haze was not the first thing people noticed.

“This morning I went outside to turn the sprinkler on and it was about 4:30 in the morning. I thought maybe somebody was burning their fire because it was a little chilly in the neighborhood,” said Chuck Gifford of Roaring Brook Township.

Locals were first able to smell and even taste the smoke from thousands of miles away.

“When I came out this morning when it was lighter, you see all the smoke. And then I heard it was something coming from Canada from the wildfires,” Gifford continued.

The smoke from the Canadian wildfires has spread all over our area and many Eyewitness News spoke to say they’re worried.

“‘Have you ever seen anything like this?’ This is actually the first time I’ve seen it quite this bad,” said Allergy and Asthma Center of Excellence Physician Joel Laury

The thick haze stands as a concern for more than just visibility issues. This sort of air quality can cause problems for even the healthiest of people.

“It’s so bad, it’s not just people with asthma but everybody is at risk for getting some kind of problems with the breathing and coughing,” Laury explained.

Although the smokey air is a threat to everyone, those with asthma have a much higher risk of getting a more severe reaction.

“These airways are too sensitive. They are hyper-reactive to triggers. Different people have different triggers, depending on the person. Triggers might be cold are or exercise, triggers might be an irritant like cigarette smoke or perfume, or this terrible pollution we’re having now,” Laury continued.

Experts say the best treatment is to stay inside if possible and wait for the smoke to clear out.

“Anytime there’s an irritant like this, stay inside. Close the windows. If you have an air purifier, a HEPA filter, something like that would be a very good idea. If you have to go outside, a mask would be a good idea also,” Laury added.

Professionals say they do expect the haze to last a few more days in our area and urge people to stay inside when possible to avoid its negative effects.