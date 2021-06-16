Can you be required to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 – EYEWITNESS NEWS) – As we continue to return “back to normal” in Pennsylvania, many questions are rising about compulsory vaccinations.

Most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and we’re nearing the end of the mask mandate in the Commonwealth.

But what does the law have to say about forcing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or just letting it be a personal choice?

Employers like the university of Pennsylvania healthcare system are already requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine from its employees. Not to mention the University of Scranton requiring on-campus students to be vaccinated by August 27th.

Is this legal and should that decision be a personal one? Simon Haeder Professor of Public Policy at Penn State says businesses are well within their rights to require it.



“Technically, employers can require you to get vaccinated and require you to show proof of vaccination.”

Maggie Farrell of Hanover volunteered to get vaccinated herself but doesn’t believe that decision should’ve been made for her.

“I do not think that employers should mandate it and I don’t think schools and colleges need to mandate it either because there are people that just don’t want to get that vaccine and they’re just taking that chance.”

Regardless of whether you believe it should or shouldn’t be mandated, many employers and schools are already requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine, and in the eyes of the law, it’s perfectly legal.