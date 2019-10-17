Camping Out for Free Meals for Year!

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thursday’s wet and windy weather could not stop some very dedicated people from camping-out overnight to score free meals for a year.

It’s all part of the grand opening for a brand new Chick-Fil-A in Wilkes-Barre Township. In order to qualify you had to be one of the first people 100 in line. That’s why so many set-up camp for the official opening of the restaurant Thursday morning.

“Kind of the wife’s idea. She likes coming in and she likes Chick-Fil-A. She’s like.. ‘Let’s go do this’… So it’s like ‘let’s do it.” Noted Dennis Harvey of Wilkes-Barre.

“Well half the people are sleeping so it’s a little quieter, but there are still some of still up here. We’re just hanging out, having a little bit of fun, trying to stay warm (laughs),” said Miranda Sromovski, Plymouth

The restaurant is located in the former Lucky’s sport-house property. it’s the first stand-alone location with a drive-thru in the Wyoming Valley.