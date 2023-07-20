LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a big weekend in the Poconos for NASCAR fans. The races at Pocono Raceway start Friday and wrap up with the Pocono 400 on Sunday.

Feel the excitement building up more and more from the fans as they get ready for a long weekend.

Campers from all over the country have been making their way into Pocono Raceway and calling it home for the weekend.

“The energy and excitement atmosphere that you come in, hang with us for four days and have a blast with your friends and family,” says Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway.

There are a bunch of activities for fans to enjoy this weekend including shopping spots, live music, pop-up bars, and even live wood carvings which will be auctioned off Saturday and Sunday.

As people are setting up their campsites, race fans like Lee Edwards, decided to help out

“My dad brought the mower so I was like I’ll just go around and cut people’s grass,” says Edwards.

And while some fans came in earlier to beat the rush, others came in to support others.

“Cause my friend is actually playing in the band tonight,” added Colin Vandlargen from Hazelton.

Some fans even brought their own blowup pool as a way to cool off.

“36 bucks, a couple hundred gallons of water and we got ourselves somewhere cool to relax,” continued Jeremy Malton from Edwardsville.

But overall, people are just excited that this weekend is finally here.

“I’m thinking it’s gonna be a great weekend, and the weather gonna be nice and the race is gonna be great, it’s my first time actually seeing a NASCAR race,” explained Glen Jansen from Canada.

“Can’t wait. It’s gonna be a great weekend,” said Bill Dunn from New York.

The first of four races this weekend is Friday. Fans can also attend autographs and Q & A sessions with some of the drivers.