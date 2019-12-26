Camper fire spreads to nearby building

Firefighters with the Mifflinburg Hose Company look on at the smoldering scene following a camper fire that spread to a garage Christmas night. (Photo: Mifflinburg Hose Company)

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Firefighters with the Mifflinburg Hose Company were busy Christmas night after a camper caught fire and spread to a nearby home.

The company says crews arrived to find the camper on fire and the flames spreading to a nearby garage. The chief on scene called for extra tankers and crews to help put the fire out.

No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal was on scene investigating the cause Thursday morning. Eyewitness News is working to get more information and will update this story as it becomes available.